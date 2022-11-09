A Denver jury convicted Jerry Duong, 27, of second-degree murder for fatally shooting Javier Esparza, 25, during a fight, the district attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Esparza was shot several times on Nov. 12, 2021 in an apartment on South Federal Boulevard, according to a news release. He had at least four gunshot wounds to his chest, elbow and ear, according to an arrest affidavit for Duong.

Denver Police officers responded to the apartment after 911 received a call with an open line that lasted twenty minutes. A neighbor described hearing screaming and pounding on the wall in the apartment, but said she did not hear a gunshot, according to the affidavit.

Police found Duong lying on a bed near Esparza's body in a fetal position. He reportedly told a paramedic: "I killed my friend and I feel bad for it...at the same time I'm trying to protect my family."

He also told officers: "Go ahead and arrest me. My life is over," and "You just charge me, sir," according to the arrest affidavit.

The jury deliberated for three hours before convicting Duong Tuesday, according to the release. The news release and affidavit do not include more details about the dispute between Esparza and Duong.

Duong's sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.