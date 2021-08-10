A Denver man was killed Monday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 just south of Pueblo, the Colorado State Patrol announced.

The crash happened about 3:50 a.m. on northbound I-25 near mile marker 81, troopers said. Responding officials found the man lying in a nearby ditch, unresponsive.

The 35-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Based on tire marks, investigators believe the man was driving his pickup truck north when it traveled off the left side of the road. The driver then steered right, going back on the road, and then steered left, going off the road again.

The truck rolled over twice, ejecting the driver, before stopping in a ditch on the right side of the road, troopers said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The identity of the man will be released after his family has been notified.

Northbound I-25 was closed for approximately four hours Monday while the crash was investigated.