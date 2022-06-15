Hancock bet

As the Colorado Avalanche prepared for their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance in over two decades on Wednesday, Mayor Michael Hancock made a friendly wager with Tampa Bay Mayor Jane Castor. 

 Courtesy of Mayor Micahel Hancock

As the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock made a friendly wager Wednesday with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. 

If the Avalanche win the series, Castor will send local goodies to the Mile High City and flaunt an Avs jersey.

If Tampa Bay wins its third straight Stanley Cup, Hancock will wear a Lightning jersey and send local brews and steaks to The Big Guava. 

"So I heard Mayor Jane Castor said it's time for Lord Stanley to get its Tampa tan once again," Hancock said in a video posted Wednesday on Twitter. "Well, we happen to believe that Lord Stanley belongs in the great state of Colorado, in the Mile High City of Denver."

The Avalanche are returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001 when they defeated the New Jersey Devils in a seven-game series. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.