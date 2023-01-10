For the past week, fewer than 100 immigrants arrived in Denver each night, prompting the city to announce it would decommission its emergency shelters — but with no clear timeline for when.
Mayor Michael B. Hancock declined to speak with the Denver Gazette.
But the operational team at the City and County of Denver’s Joint Information Center said that Hancock wants to “return the two recreation centers back to their intended uses as quickly as possible.”
As of the first of the year, the city had incurred more than $3 million in expenses and has been reimbursed by the state for $1.5 million.
Officials have not yet provided a breakdown of the costs.
The city’s Dec. 20 applications for state reimbursement, obtained by the Denver Gazette, shows the majority of the incurred costs are associated with staffing.
The city’s $1.5 million application with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs shows that two weeks into the “projected additional payroll expenses are estimated between $120,000-$150,000 per day.”
Other anticipated costs included:
$200,000 to shuttle immigrants around the city
$400,000 for language services, food, hygiene products and incidentals
$450,000 for housing assistance
“The migrants arriving in Denver are generally ill-prepared for our winter weather, unvaccinated for COVID-19 or have other health issues, and without resources to support themselves,” the application said in describing the humanitarian crisis.
“The increased rate of migrants seeking emergency shelter and assistance in Denver has surpassed the capacity of our existing sheltering facilities housing persons experiencing homelessness. This unsafe and dangerous scenario puts migrants and the public at risk.”
As of Monday, Denver was sheltering 1,142 immigrants at city and partner facilities. More than 4,000 immigrants have arrived in Denver since early December, an estimated 70% of whom do not intend to stay in the Mile High City, according to officials.
Officials have relied on community partners to temporarily help provide shelter for the influx of immigrants coming from South and Central America.
The goal, city officials said, is for an immigrant’s to stay to last “no more than two weeks."
The mayor’s announcement about the eventual shuttering of the emergency immigrant shelters comes as Gov. Jared Polis and his administration endured withering criticism from the mayors of Chicago and New York City for transporting immigrants out of state.
Polis announced that his administration was aiding the city’s response to the influx of immigrants coming from the southwest border after the New Year’s holiday.
In a letter Saturday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged the Polis administration to stop sending immigrants to their already-overwhelmed cities.
The last of the buses was supposed to have run Sunday.
The crisis in Denver is emblematic of the crisis that’s been unfolding for months at the southern border and now spilling over into America's interior states.
Immigrants have been coming to Denver months before 90 were dropped off in early December at the Union Station in downtown, grabbing the attention of city leaders.
The two offline rec centers being used to respond to the influx of immigrants have left “hundreds of residents” without a connection to the health and community services they pay for, officials said in an email Tuesday to the Denver Gazette.
“It’s vital to ensure our residents are able to return to using their rec centers while similarly ensuring migrants continue to assimilate into the country at an expedited rate,” they said.