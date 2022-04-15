The Mile High City was recently rated as the fifth least affordable cities to live in the county, according to a new report.
The report from Austin-based OJO Labs was released earlier this month and ranked Denver fifth least affordable behind San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles and Miami. according to the report.
OJO Lab uses a ratio of home sale price to median household income to develop an unaffordability score for each city. Denver's score in March was 6.6 which shot the city up the leaderboard three spots and into the top five.
While not as expensive as Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo snuck into the top 10 with an unaffordability score of 6, according to the report.
Green Bay - Appleton Wisconsin scored the lowest unaffordability score with 2.20. Buffalo, NY, Cleveland-Akron, Oh., Detroit and Hartford and New Haven, Ct. rounded out the top five for most affordable cities.