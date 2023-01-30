After temporarily closing two city rec centers to accommodate the influx of immigrants arriving in Denver nearly two months ago, at least one facility has reopened to the public.

And the city of Denver is no longer using recreation centers as migrant shelters as of Friday, Josh Rosenblum, a City and County of Denver spokesperson, told the Denver Gazette in an email.

The city and private partners had been sharing the load of housing the immigrants fairly evenly until about two weeks ago.

Three weeks ago, there were 560 immigrants in city shelters and 582 in partner shelters.

On Monday, 984 immigrants were staying in partner shelters and none in those directly supported by the city.

“We have long maintained that we do not have the resources or infrastructure to permanently maintain the level of sheltering needed and, as such, living in an emergency shelter should be a temporary way for people to stay warm in winter, get connected to resources, and develop a plan to either remain in Denver or Colorado long-term or travel to their next U.S. destination,” Rosenblum said.

In early December, the city set up an emergency shelter using a rec center to accommodate the nearly 100 immigrants that arrived downtown overnight at Union Station.

Since then, more than 4,200 immigrants from Central and South America have arrived in the Mile High City.

Rosenblum said immigrants served by city shelters were either transferred to other cities or partner shelters, nonprofit groups and churches, which have stepped up to the help with the humanitarian crisis.

The number of immigrants sheltered in the city has been dropping since sub-zero temperatures before the Christmas holiday created a backlog of more than 1,800 people.

Gov. Jared Polis attempted to address the backlog with chartered buses, sending the immigrants to their "desired" destinations. The action drew sharp criticism from Democratic mayors in Chicago and New York City, who demanded his administration stop busing immigrants out of Colorado.

The number arriving immigrants has since precipitously dropped.

With fewer than 100 immigrants arriving in Denver each night three weeks ago, Mayor Michael B. Hancock announced, with no timeline, that the city would decommission its emergency shelters.

Officials anticipate the city will spend roughly $3 million responding to the crisis that Hancock said has put a financial strain on the city.

As many as 70% of the newly arriving immigrants are believed to be stopping in Denver on their way to somewhere else. City records indicate the most popular states for immigrants are New York, Illinois and Florida.

The influx of fleeing immigrants illustrates the crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico. The immigrants having been coming in from El Paso, Texas, a humanitarian calamity that has spilled over into America's interior cities, including Denver.

The city, which has already received $1.5 million in state assistance, continues to seek outside help from private partners and the federal government.