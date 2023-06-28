When the Denver Nuggets captured the 2023-24 NBA title, the first tangible items marking it was the usual flurry of ball caps — with "Championship" misspelled or not —and t-shirts passed around as the game ended, followed by the appearance of the Larry O’Brien trophy. Before the start of the 2023-24 season, tradition holds that championship rings are presented.

Stitched into that stream of highly visible symbols of their title is a new gold tag on the back of the team's jerseys. A patch with the numeral “1” over a silhouette of the O’Brien trophy has been added. NBA teams with a championship win have the patch (which the league added in about a decade ago.)

The team posted an image this week showing the details of the patch that signifies how many championships a franchise has won. The jerseys held by Nuggets 2023 draft picks — Julian Strawther, Jalen Pickett, and Hunter Tyson — also shows the new golden tab.

Other U.S. pro leagues feature one-off references to their appearances in championships, but none have a cumulative counter like the NBA.

National soccer teams that have won a World Cup display a star on their kit. Brazil leads with five stars for their five titles. (Nike added a gold tab in 2019 to NCAA teams sponsored by the shoe maker who’ve won a championship and a silver tab signifying a Final Four appearance — but the patches appear only if the titles were won while wearing all Nike apparel.)

The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers jerseys show they've won 17 titles — which leads the NBA for most championships. Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors franchise each have a tab with a "6" and the San Antonio Spurs with a "5."

The patch appears to be a players-only feature as replicas of team jerseys in the NBA “Team Shop” jersey page for the Nuggets — or other teams — do not show the tab on jerseys for sale.