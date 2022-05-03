Denver’s Department of Housing Stability and developer Gorman & Company celebrated the grand opening of Avenida del Sol, a 79-unit affordable apartment community, on Tuesday in the Westwood neighborhood.
The one- to three-bedroom income-restricted units are available based on income levels. The apartments will serve households making anywhere from 30% of the area median income up to 40%, 60% or 80%.
“Access to affordable and safe housing is key for our hard-working individuals and families throughout Denver, including in Westwood,” HOST Executive Director Britta Fisher said in a release. “We’re proud to partner with Gorman & Company to provide local Denver funds toward these much-needed affordable homes.”
The project's overall cost is $27.2 million with $1.4 million contributed by HOST, the Colorado Housing & Finance Authority and the Colorado Division of Housing.
“Avenida (del) Sol is a critical element to this neighborhood’s dedicated, multi-faceted investment efforts," Kimball Crangle, president of Gorman & Company's Colorado market, said in the release. "We are pleased to be able to provide affordable, newly constructed housing for a community that desires to remain in their chosen neighborhood in the face of gentrification pressures."