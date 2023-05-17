Denver's Office of Housing Stability (HOST) Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of the Valor on the Fax supportive housing apartment building. The apartments provide 72 units of housing to homeless people in Denver.

Located at 7900 E. Colfax Ave., Valor emphasizes care for homeless people suffering from brain injuries or related disabilities. It is one of two sites Denver acquired in 2017 with the vision of "ensuring affordability" and "community service uses" along the rapidly changing Colfax Avenue corridor, according to a news release.

“Getting people off the streets and into housing is key to the building of a stronger Denver,” District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer said in a news release. “Valor on the Fax adds to the momentum of supportive housing options underway, and this project will surely provide a lifeline for many.”

Valor on the Fax is the latest city-supported affordable housing development. Previously the city has supported efforts like Colorado Coalition for the Homeless' Renaissance Lofts, which opened in October. A total of 1,870 affordable housing units that have received city money are under construction at 31 sites citywide, according to city officials.

Brothers Redevelopment collaborated with the Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado to build the apartments. Valor was constructed using a trauma-informed design which will ensure the units offer therapeutic and comfortable living environments for future residents, according to the release.

Valor offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments which are income restricted to those making up to 30% of the area median income, according to HOST.

The Department of Housing Stability provided $1.4 million in development financing for the $23.6 million project. The department will also subsidize support services for a 15-year period through a $1 million contract.

“Our unhoused neighbors are in the greatest need of stable, supportive housing, and Valor on the Fax will provide hope and stability for generations to come,” Mayor Michael Hancock said.