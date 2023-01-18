The Denver Department of Public Health and the Environment announced Wednesday it will be opening the McNichols Civic Center Building as a 24-hour warming center until 8 a.m. Friday. The building is located at 144 W. Colfax Ave.

Families experiencing homelessness and in need of a safe, warm place to stay are encouraged to call 303-356-3377 for additional sheltering options.

More warming centers will open at all city recreation centers during normal business hours on Thursday. Warming centers at both recreation centers and libraries were slated to open Tuesday, but all locations are closed due to severe winter weather. Denver City offices were also closed.

City health department officials said outreach coordinators have been redirecting people to indoor shelter options throughout the city. So far, there have been no reports of a shortage of space at these shelters.

As snow and the temperature falls, department officials also provided guidance on how to stay safe:

Limit your time outside.

Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.

Look for signs of hypothermia and frostbite.

If you need to go outside, the department advises wearing warm clothing — so shorts are ill advised. If you notice any signs of hypothermia or frostbite, seek medical attention immediately.

Signs of frostbite include discolored skin, loss of feeling in your face, feet or hands and waxy or firm feeling skin. To warm the affected area, soak it in warm water or with body heat. Do not use heating pads or massage, according to the news release.

Hypothermia is an unusually low body temperature. Signs include shivering, confusion, clumsiness, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness. To recover, warm the center of your body first. Be sure to keep dry while wrapping yourself in blankets and staying warm.