For the first time in 20 years, parking meter rates increased in the city of Denver on Monday, doubling from $1 to $2 an hour.

This change was part of Mayor Michael Hancock’s 2022 budget plan, expected to generate an additional $9.5 million annually for safety and mobility improvements in the city, according to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The last time Denver’s parking meter rates increased was in 2002 when they were raised to $1.50; however, they were soon lowered back to $1 in 2003 by then-Mayor John Hickenlooper.

While some have criticized the rate increase, saying it will make visiting downtown less affordable, city officials defended it Monday, saying parking rates for private on- and off-street parking have doubled since 2002.

"As a result, we are seeing more and more people meter hop versus using them for short stops as they are intended — making finding on-street parking more difficult,” said Vanessa Lacayo with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Lacayo said the $2 rate also better aligns Denver with parking rates in similar-sized cities.

In Seattle, Chicago, Austin, Salt Lake City and Minneapolis, hourly meter parking costs between $2 and $2.75 in downtown areas. Other Colorado cities like Colorado Springs and Boulder also charge over $1 an hour for meter parking.

Of the $9.5 million in projected increased revenue, Lacayo said around 40% will go to transit projects and 20% each will go to constructing bicycle infrastructure, constructing/repairing sidewalks and safety projects that support Denver’s Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

Specific projects funded by the rate increase are expected to be released in the summer.

In 2022, the city also plans to update meters throughout the city, with work scheduled to be completed by the spring. The new meters will mostly look and function the same as current meters, but be equipped with new payment options including coins, credit cards and PayByPhone.