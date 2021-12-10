Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said when the latest class of recruits started their training, he asked them why they wanted to become officers. They started out stoically, he said, but their answers increasingly made him smile: They said they wanted to make the community safer and a better place. One said he wants to be part of the change in policing communities are calling for.

“I knew right then that this class was going to be special,” he said at the class’s graduation ceremony Friday at the police academy on North Akron Way.

The class included 36 new police officers and one graduate who is currently a firefighter and went through the academy to become an arson investigator for the fire department. The graduates will now go into field training.

Mary Dulacki, deputy director of the Department of Public Safety, addressed the graduates’ families who filled the academy space Friday morning. She thanked them for making sacrifices for their loved ones’ chosen career, whether because of interrupted holiday celebrations, the time the recruits had to give up for studying and training, or emotional support they need during tough times on the job.

“Thank you in advance for the support you’re going to give them when they come home and share with you some of the brutal realities of their day. Thank you for the understanding as you listen to them.”

Lt. Kimberly Bowser presented a handful of awards to graduates: Jacob Reist received the class’s academic award, and Cameron Veeder received the honor for overall skills. The class elected Aaron Winter as the most inspiring recruit among them, the only award for which the recipient is chosen by the graduates.

Kerri Ann Misiano and Alyssa Marzolf received awards for ranking top among the class in their legal education coursework.

The police department currently has a shortage of 150 officers – not including Friday’s graduates -- according to their approved staff strength of 1,596 officers. The shortage has been created by smaller classes in 2020, retention issues and above-average numbers of retirements, according to a news release.

After each graduate ascended the stage to have their badge pinned on and pose for a photo with family, Denver County Court Judge James Zobel gave the group their oath of office.

Mayor Michael Hancock told the graduates wearing their police badges is a privilege. They have to remember they don’t own their badges, he said, but that the people of Denver have given them on faith that they’ll uphold their promises to serve the city.

“Don’t ever become larger than that badge,” Hancock said.