The Denver Police Foundation will hold a fundraiser Thursday to raise funds for bulletproof vests for officers. The foundation is a nonprofit that raises money for special equipment, training and education for the police department.

The fundraiser will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek. Police Chief Ron Thomas is scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The tactical vests are custom-fitted and cost $1,900 each. That also includes a helmet, the release says.

Registration for the fundraiser is open on the Denver Police Foundation's website.