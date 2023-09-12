DSC08396A.jpg (copy)

FILE PHOTO: From left: Denver Police Foundation Chairman Christian Anschutz, Executive Director Megan Pletcher, Officer Ashley Cox and former Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen at an awards ceremony at Denver's Hyatt Regency in 2021.

 Courtesy: Armond Feffer

The Denver Police Foundation will hold a fundraiser Thursday to raise funds for bulletproof vests for officers. The foundation is a nonprofit that raises money for special equipment, training and education for the police department. 

The fundraiser will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek. Police Chief Ron Thomas is scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The tactical vests are custom-fitted and cost $1,900 each. That also includes a helmet, the release says.

Registration for the fundraiser is open on the Denver Police Foundation's website.

