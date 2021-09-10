A Denver police corporal received a four-day loss of pay for detaining and handcuffing a man in his own apartment last summer who did not match the description of a suspect he and an officer he was training were looking for. The incident happened when the officers were investigating a report of rocks thrown at a window while Denver was in the thick of last spring's racial justice protests.

According to a discipline order issued Aug. 26 by the Department of Safety’s Chief Deputy Executive Director Mary Dulacki, a witness on June 9, 2020 described seeing a white man in his 20s wearing a white baseball cap, a black-and-red plaid long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. But Cpl. Robert Smith and an officer he was training, Officer Rodolfo Gonzalez, ended up handcuffing a Black man — albeit described as light-skinned — wearing a solid-colored red shirt, red pants, a black, red and white-striped tie, black or gray shoes and a light baseball hat after spotting him near Colfax Avenue and Ogden Street where the rocks were thrown.

The manager of the man’s apartment building allowed the officers access when they explained they had seen a person of interest go in. Smith told the manager they had just seen someone enter the building who “exactly” matched the description they had of their person of interest, according to the discipline letter. But the letter also states Smith initially hesitated to make contact with the man when he and Gonzalez saw him on the street because he believed the man was light-skinned Black.

When the building’s manager led them to the man’s apartment, Smith said the officers wanted to talk to him “about the window you broke across the street” and alleged he changed his clothes after arriving home. The man, identified in the discipline letter by his initials VK, denied the allegations and refused to show his identification, asking if the officers had reasonable suspicion he committed a crime.

There were enough differences between VK and the description the officers had from the witness that should have made a “reasonable officer” pause, but Smith disregarded the differences, Dulacki wrote in the discipline order.

According to the order, Smith continued to push the man to show identification, although the building manager had identified him by his first name and his name was also printed on the door to his unit, and accused him of changing his clothes after he got back to his apartment. VK repeatedly said he was not giving the officers permission to come into his apartment and stated his intentions to film the encounter.

Smith eventually forcefully handcuffed the man with the help of two other officers who came to the scene. VK received an abrasion on one of his wrists during the scuffle.

Dulacki wrote Smith’s behavior “fueled the negative momentum of the situation” rather than de-escalating it.

“This approach is all the more disturbing in the context of the social events of the time where police contact with suspects, particularly BIPOC suspects, was under intense scrutiny following the death of George Floyd,” she wrote.

Officers released VK after checking video footage from a nearby 7-Eleven and verifying it had captured him wearing the same clothes he was wearing when Smith and Gonzalez contacted him in his apartment, according to the discipline letter. By that time Sgt. Ted Meyer had arrived at the scene, and he spoke with VK, explaining why the officers had contacted him but that he was not the person of interest they were looking for and he wouldn’t go to jail.

Maher told VK how to contact Internal Affairs and file a complaint if he chose.

Smith believed he had reasonable suspicion for contacting VK because eyewitness descriptions often get details wrong and the witness had said the person of interest who threw a rock “might” have been white, according to the discipline letter. The letter goes on to say the description of the person wearing a red shirt also concerned Smith because the neighborhood is mostly associated with the Crips gang and red is associated with the Bloods.

But the letter also says Smith acknowledged he made a mistake by approaching VK in an “overbearing manner” and that he understood VK’s perspective that he had been walking from 7-Eleven to his home and found himself detained by officers for a crime he did not have any part in.

Smith had a “minimal” disciplinary history prior to the incident, Dulacki wrote. But she said Smith’s “poor choices degraded the department’s legitimacy and trust with the community.”