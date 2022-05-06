With Cinco de Mayo celebrations coming to Denver this weekend, Denver police are encouraging folks to celebrate safely.
The Cinco de Mayo Celebrate Culture Festival and Parade will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Civic Center Park, and traditional gatherings along Federal Boulevard are expected as well.
Federal Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Sixth Avenue and West Florida Avenue to allow quick access for first responders. Police also ask residents to plan ahead and take alternate routes when traveling in the area, according to a news release.
Police remind anyone celebrating to obey traffic laws, especially if participating in cruising. They also ask folks to plan for safe transportation if consuming alcohol or marijuana.
Police said they will strictly enforce traffic and sound ordinances. The city's juvenile curfew of midnight on Friday and Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday will also be enforced for celebrants under 18.