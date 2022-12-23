For one high school freshman in Denver, a year that turned traumatic in August ended on a much better note with his Christmas wishes fulfilled by Denver police.

A bullet hit 14-year-old Kamorin's arm in August as he was being driven home on East 14th Avenue from his first day of high school.

To protect his privacy, Kamorin's last name was not provided.

Denver Police Department officials surprised him Friday by granting his two Christmas wishes: A ride along with the officers who helped him, and a Nintendo Switch — which officers chipped in to buy.

He went through a swearing in by Chief Ron Thomas, roll call by Cmdr. Kim Bowser, simulated traffic stops with Officer David Briggs and a driving course on a snowy training track. Bowser briefed Kamorin and Briggs during a role play scenario of increase in traffic violations and asked them to look out for a person wanted for drug dealing. Briggs is one of several officers who responded to the shooting that injured Kamorin.

Later, they responded to a faux call of a business that had been repeatedly graffitied, and Kamorin and Briggs arrested the man after a brief chase — acted out by an officer pretending to be a suspect.

Kamorin said his favorite activities were doing "donuts" in a spinning patrol car and making the "arrest."

"When we did the donuts, that was my favorite part, because it just gave me a really funny feeling in my stomach," he said of the driving course.

Officer Kayla Knabe, another responding officer to August's shooting, said the department wanted to show him simulations that represent a typical day for a patrol officer.

She said when their department nominated Kamorin for the annual Christmas Crusade — a campaign that finds sponsors for children in need — he stood out because the department doesn't have a lot of interactions involving children in the downtown patrol District 6, where the shooting happened. Each year for the holiday campaign, law enforcement officers in the metro Denver area nominate children they've come in contact with they believe need support.

"Every interaction that I've had with him, he's always smiling, and he has the biggest smile," Knabe said. "It just lights up a room and he's so incredibly sweet. He's very articulate, and he just loves to be part of everything that we're doing."