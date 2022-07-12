Denver police on Tuesday were searching for the driver of a vehicle that fatally struck a man on Monday at Colfax Avenue and Quebec Street in east Denver.
As of Tuesday morning, police had not released a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash.
The medical examiner will release the victim's name after his family has been notified.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.