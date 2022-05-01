The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 1600 block of West Evans Avenue, the agency tweeted shortly after 4:15 a.m. Two victims were taken to a hospital by private vehicle.
Spokesperson Kurt Barnes said one victim suffered serious injuries, but neither person's were life-threatening. He said the shooting happened around 3:11 a.m. and resulted from a dispute that escalated, but couldn't release more information.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of W. Evans Ave. Two victims were transported by private vehicle to a local hospital with serious injuries. Investigation is ongoing. Officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver pic.twitter.com/5LG6b7u1Mp— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 1, 2022
Police have not yet announced whether they have identified anyone they believe is responsible, according to the department, and the investigation continues.