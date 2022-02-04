A Denver police officer has received a six-day suspension for using pepper spray inappropriately on people protesting the murder of George Floyd in 2020, according to a disciplinary order from the Department of Safety.

Officer Jesse Trudel received the penalty for using pepper spray in the early-morning hours of May 29 on a woman who was not posing any threat to him, and later using it to disperse a crowd without first giving any warning. He was stationed at East 12th Avenue and North Broadway at the time.

Trudel said in statements for an internal investigation that he feared for his safety and had not been involved in a “large-scale riot” before the George Floyd protests. He also said he believed the protests were unlawful because some people were looting businesses and damaging property.

He didn’t believe the few hours of academy training he received for crowd-control situations could have adequately prepared him for the protests, he said. Trudel claimed people were throwing things such as rocks and water bottles at him when he deployed pepper spray the first time.

However, the internal investigation found Trudel said he would “fog that [expletive]” despite the fact the person he targeted showed no aggression.

“Officer Trudel’s comment prior to deploying the OC spray...demonstrated that Officer Trudel targeted this individual with OC spray out of frustration, rather than out of a justifiable need to deploy a chemical agent,” says the disciplinary order dated Jan. 10.

A short time later Trudel and another officer deployed pepper spray on a crowd of protesters without any verbal warning first to disperse, according to the order.

Footage from Trudel’s body-worn camera captured a few fireworks set off near where he and other officers were stationed, but the order says none of the protesters captured in the footage appear to be trying to cause harm to the officers.

The investigation found the fact that Trudel was going into the 12th hour of his shift that night to be a factor mitigating his conduct, as well as minimal previous disciplinary history. He has received six commendations including a Lifesaving Award, says the order.

Trudel will serve his suspension Feb. 20 through Feb. 22 and March 6 through March 8.

In the fall of 2020, Denver’s Office of the Independent Monitor released a report heavily critical of how police handled the early days of the spring’s racial justice protests. In part, the report found officers used less-lethal munitions inappropriately in dangerous ways.

Despite the findings, the police department has disciplined few officers for conduct during the protests. Some could not be identified, and not all officers wore body-worn cameras. Chief Paul Pazen has said this was due to difficulty attaching the cameras to protective gear.

Last year, the Department of Safety suspended Officers Diego Archuleta and Derek Streeter for inappropriately using pepper spray and pepperballs during the protests.