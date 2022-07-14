Fatal hit n run suspected car; 7-14-22

The vehicle may have light to moderate damage on the front or passenger side and is described as a blue colored sedan. 

 Courtesy of the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Denver police on Thursday released a surveillance photo of a car they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. 

Justin Conway, 48, was walking in the middle of East Colfax Avenue around 9 p.m. July 5 when he was struck by a blue car.

The car drove off, and Conway later died. The car could have light to moderate damage on the front or passenger side, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

