Denver police on Thursday were searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman Wednesday night on West Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The medical examiner's office will release her name after her family has been notified.
As of Thursday morning, police had not released a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.