Denver police are searching for two vehicles they say were involved in a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday night.
The crash occurred at 9:45 p.m. at East Colfax Avenue and North Birch Street, said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.
A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Barnes said.
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release the man's name at a later date.
Barnes said investigators believe a dark colored sport utility vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, struck the pedestrian. Investigators also believe a white car may have struck the pedestrian after the first vehicle drove off.
Police did not say whether alcohol, drugs or speed played a role in the crash.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the vehicles is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.