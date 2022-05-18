Police Line Do Not Cross (copy)
Denver police are searching for two vehicles they say were involved in a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday night. 

The crash occurred at 9:45 p.m. at East Colfax Avenue and North Birch Street, said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.

A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Barnes said. 

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release the man's name at a later date. 

Barnes said investigators believe a dark colored sport utility vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, struck the pedestrian. Investigators also believe a white car may have struck the pedestrian after the first vehicle drove off. 

Police did not say whether alcohol, drugs or speed played a role in the crash.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the vehicles is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. 

