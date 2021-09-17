The Denver Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing, at-risk 86-year-old man.
Roosevelt Cain was last seen leaving his home in the 5700 block of East 8th Avenue in a red 2013 Nissan Rouge with unknown Oklahoma temporary license plates. He is known to have medical issues and suffers from possible "memory issues," police said.
Cain is described a Black man, standing 5 foot 8 with a "salt and pepper" colored beard and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who sees Cain or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.