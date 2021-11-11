The Denver Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager who was last seen earlier this month.
Police said Yulissa Morales, 15, is 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on South King Street last Friday.
Authorities did not have a description of what she was wearing when she was last seen.
Anyone with information regarding Morales whereabouts should call the department at 720-913-2000 and reference case number 21-629321.