Yulissa Morales

Yulissa Morales, 15, was last seen in the 2200 block of South King Street on last Friday. She is described as being 5 foot 2 inches and weighs 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

 Courtesy of the Denver Police Department

The Denver Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teenager who was last seen earlier this month.

Police said Yulissa Morales, 15, is 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on South King Street last Friday.

Authorities did not have a description of what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Morales whereabouts should call the department at 720-913-2000 and reference case number 21-629321.

Colorado WWII veteran identified as man killed after assault
Police believe parts of 81-year-old dumped around Denver
Denver police officer shot in the back