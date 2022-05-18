Denver police are searching for two vehicles possibly involved in a fatal hit and run that occurred on Tuesday night.
Officers were sent to East Colfax Avenue and North Birch Street at 9:45 p.m. after a report of a crash involving a motorist and pedestrian, said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department.
The victim, a man, was found and was pronounced dead at the scene, Barnes said.
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release the man's name at a later date.
Barnes said investigators believe a dark colored utility vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe struck the unidentified man. Additionally, investigators believe a white sedan may have struck the pedestrian after the first vehicle.
Police did not say whether alcohol, drugs or speed played a role in the crash.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents or suspected vehicles are being asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.