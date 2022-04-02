The Denver Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for an endangered teenager last seen on Friday night.
Dangelo Ragland, 18, was last seen walking in the 4600 block of North Vine Street around 8 p.m.. He is described as 5-feet-6-inches and weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said Ragland has autism, does not speak and suffers from seizures.
Anyone who sees Ragland or has information about his whereabouts should call 911 or 720-913-2000 immediately.