Silver SUV

Denver police seek the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-rush early in the morning on Feb. 6, 2022.

 Courtesy of Denver Police Department

Denver police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning. 

The collision happened around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of South Eliot Street, according to a news release. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene, and a silver-colored vehicle left the area immediately after the crash, according to a photo released by police.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information. People can submit tips, anonymously if they wish, at 720-913-7867 or through metrodenvercrimestoppers.com