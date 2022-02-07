Denver police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian early Sunday morning.
The collision happened around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of South Eliot Street, according to a news release. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene, and a silver-colored vehicle left the area immediately after the crash, according to a photo released by police.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information. People can submit tips, anonymously if they wish, at 720-913-7867 or through metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.