A Denver police sergeant has lost his leg nearly a month after it was run over by a fire truck during the Denver Nuggets NBA championship parade.

Justin Dodge is recovering from the amputation of his leg, according to a website set up in support of the law enforcement officer.

The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. June 15 as a fire truck carrying Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Josh Kroenke and Stan Kroenke rounded the corner of 13th Street and Cherokee Street. Fans had breached the barricades there and Dodge, a member of the SWAT team, was trying to keep them away from the truck.

The truck rolled up the back of Dodge's leg, trapping him underneath. He was extricated and rushed to Denver Health Medical Center and straight into surgery.

Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save his leg.

"We cannot express how full our hearts are with the love, support, prayers, and concern that has been shown to our family," Dodge's family posted on the Denver Police Foundation website. "Please forgive us if we have not responded to your texts, emails, or messages. We have read every one and have been thankful for them all even if we have not responded directly. Despite how trying the last several weeks have been, it is only when we think about this outpouring of concern that we have been overtaken and overwhelmed with emotion and gratefulness. While a thank you is not sufficient to repay your kindness, thank you, nonetheless."

The Denver Police Foundation site is accepting donations on behalf of Dodge. There is also a public event organized for Sunday, Aug. 27 at the National Western Complex to support Dodge. The public can register with a donation.

"He was protecting those community members from the fire trucks,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said following the June 15 incident. "He’s a veteran officer, a sergeant assigned to our SWAT team for a number of years and a very decorated officer."