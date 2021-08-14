The Denver Police Department took its "Back to School Caravan" around the city on Saturday in an effort to make sure children don't have to go without school supplies when the new year kicks off.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the department made stops at a Walmart on Chambers Road, the 1300 block of Xenia Street, Cheltenham Elementary on Julian Street and Lighthouse Church on West Evans Street. Officers and volunteers handed out free backpacks filled with school supplies included on supply lists for Denver Public Schools, including pencils, notebooks, markers and binders.
#Denver, DPD & our partners are giving away free backpacks and school supplies today! Times and locations in the last photo. Come see us! pic.twitter.com/ssrOOJVZwu— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 14, 2021
Saturday's event marked the sixth year Denver police have handed out free backpacks and school supplies, and the second year of the "Back to School Caravan," according to a news release. The police department partnered with the Denver Police Foundation, Kroenke Sports Charities and Alpine Bank.
Families do not need to register or qualify for the distribution events, says the release, and the police department encourages anyone in need to attend.