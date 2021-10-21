The Drug Enforcement Agency's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is set for Saturday and the Denver Police Department is doing its part by offering residents drop-off locations.
The locations will operate between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday to ensure unused or expired prescription medications are disposed in an environmentally safe way and to reduce the chances of drug misuse or abuse.
Between February 2020 and February 2021, there were 95,133 overdose-related deaths in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Residents can drop their unused or expired medications at:
- District 1: 1311 W. 46th Ave.
- District 2: 3921 Holly St.
- District 3: 1625 S. University Blvd.
- District 4: 2100 S. Clay St.
- District 5: 4685 Peoria St.
- District 6: 1566 Washington St.
Additional drop-off locations will be available at Denver King Soopers at 2810 N. Quebec St., 10406 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and 18605 E. Green Valley Ranch Blvd.
Most prescriptions drugs can be discarded at one of the nine locations, but officials said liquids, syringes and other sharp or illegal drugs will not be accepted.
During the last take-back event in April, more than 1,450 pounds of unwanted medicines were discarded to the Denver Police Department, officials said.
