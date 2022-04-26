Denver's Department of Public Safety launched a program at the beginning of April intended to improve emergency call response times by streamlining communications between alarm companies and Denver 911, the department announced Tuesday.
The new program, called Automated Secure Alarm Protocol, provides dispatchers with information about alarms through Denver's Computer Aided Dispatch system instead of alarm companies having to call 911 to relay the information.
"ASAP simultaneously reduces overall 9-1-1 call volume, and increases the speed of response to residential and commercial alarms," Andrew Dameron, Denver’s director of emergency communications, said in a news release.
The program is intended to free up call takers to focus on helping people in Denver with emergencies by decreasing calls to 911 for alarm responses, according to the release.
The service does not charge any fees, and residences and businesses with alarms are automatically part of the program. The program went live this month, according to the release.
Residents should reach out to alarm companies if they have questions about how providers will use the program, city officials said.