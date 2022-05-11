Western-Heat-Wave

People cool off in the water at the confluence of the South Platte River and Cherry Creek in Denver on June 16, 2021

 The Associated Press file

Temperatures in Denver rose to 90 degrees on Wednesday, tying a 61-year-old record for the hottest temperature recorded on May 11, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

Wednesday's high also tied for the fifth earliest 90 degree day on record and it was the earliest since 2018. The earliest 90 degree day was recorded on April 30, 1922, according to the weather service. 

The average temperature on May 11 is 70 degrees.

Warmer than normal conditions are expected to take a short hiatus on Thursday, when temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s, before returning on Friday.

