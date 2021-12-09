Denver's business licensing department on Thursday recommended that the city revoke Beta Nightclub's liquor and cabaret licenses after police uncovered regular fights, alcohol consumption after hours and unlicensed security guards working at the downtown club.

The club’s owner, Hussam Kayali — who also uses the pseudonym Valentes Corleons — defended his business when he was called to testify last month about the allegations.

The executive director of Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses will issue a final decision about Beta’s liquor and cabaret licenses after reviewing evidence, testimony and the recommendation, an agency spokesman said in an email.

Beta made headlines last year when the city ordered the club to close for violating COVID-19 restrictions. News reports have also spotlighted alleged drug deals and gang activity at the club.

Officer Alexandra Spencer testified that she entered Beta while working undercover with a holstered gun in her waistband, even though she said she felt a security guard touch the holster during a pat-down. The club's owner has denied that the undercover officer was allowed into the club with her weapon.

She and another officer bought cocaine that night from a man in the club, Spencer testified.

Detective Derrick Keeton, who worked at the club while off duty, said people often tried to smuggle weapons into the club. He said he wouldn’t ever work at the club again.

“I just think it’s a dangerous place,” he testified.

Police also found instances of unlicensed security guards working at the club. The recommendation noted that the company Beta hired to provide security, SESS, wasn’t licensed in Denver and had misled Beta by claiming it was.

Hearing officer Federico Alvarez found Beta responsible for allowing fights and other disorderly conduct on its premises. Club management allowed rival gang members in the club, sometimes letting them sit near each other, and didn’t consistently enforce a dress code banning gang clothing or tattoos, according to the allegations.

But Alvarez determined that the city didn’t prove that Beta allowed illegal drug activity to take place in the club. The drug transactions were clandestine enough that it would have been difficult for anyone not involved to stop them, according to his findings.

When concerns about how the owner was operating the club led to escalated inspections by the city, the owner allegedly tried to intimidate police and fire department employees by telling them he was a member of La Cosa Nostra, a name for the mafia.

“This tactic is serious and unacceptable, particularly for one with a cabaret license, where character and reputation is a licensing factor,” Alvarez wrote.

Regulators said he also tried to bribe a police officer, Adam Glasby, to influence the decision over the club's licenses and a related nuisance case, telling him “he wanted it to go right and would do whatever it takes, whether it be ten grand or whatever.”