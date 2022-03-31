The Denver Department of Housing Stability rehoused 146 households between Feb. 1 and March 24.
This came as part of the city's ambitious goal of moving 400 households out of homelessness in 100 days, marking the halfway point of the effort. The city is still aiming to house an additional 254 households to meet that goal by May 11.
“Together with our partners, we’re housing people every day, including individuals from shelters and those living on the streets,” said Britta Fisher, executive director of HOST. “Through this push, we are pleased to have moved 146 households — including individuals, couples, and families — from homelessness to housing in just 50 days.”