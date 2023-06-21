The man accused of killing two brothers last week in a road-rage incident on Interstate 25 now faces first-degree murder charges.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann's office announced the charges against Stephen Long, 25, on Wednesday. He reportedly claimed to police one of the victims instigated the confrontation that ended in the two shootings, according to Long's arrest affidavit.

The victims, Damon and Blake Lucas, were on their way to a job interview, family members have said. Their mother, Amber Rivera, has said she's angry because Long had other options besides shooting at her sons.

Police said the shooting occurred between West 6th Avenue and West 8th Avenue in the northbound lanes of the highway just before 3 p.m. on June 13. The two cars had stopped in one lane of I-25, directly underneath West 6th Avenue.

The passenger got out and approached Long, police said. Long allegedly then shot him. His brother then approached Long's car, who began to drive away, but the victim grabbed onto his car. Long allegedly fired several shots as he drove off the highway at West 8th Avenue, hitting the second victim and causing him to fall off the car, according to police.

911 callers reported seeing a person dragged by the suspect vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit, and heard shots fired.

One man lay on the shoulder of the road and the other on the offramp of the highway from the north lane to West 8th Avenue. One of the victims died at the scene and the other suffered severe head trauma and died at the hospital later that afternoon, police said.

A Denver Police officer in an unmarked car heard the shots, identified the suspect's vehicle, then followed him until an arrest was made.

Long has a hearing Thursday afternoon to be advised of the charges.