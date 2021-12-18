121321-news-DenverChristkindlmarket06.JPG

Mickie Troutman wraps up ornaments at he Unique Ornaments booth at the Denver Christkindlmarket on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

 Timothy Hurst

Denver’s Christkindlmarket was voted the fifth best holiday market in the country in USA Today’s 2021 top 10 readers’ choice awards.

Christkindlmarkets secured four out of the five top rankings, with the Carmel Christkindlmarkt in Indiana, Bethlehem Christkindlmarkt in Pennsylvania and Chicago Christkindlmarket in Illinois placing first, second and third. The Old World Christmas Market in Wisconsin placed fourth.

The rest of the top 10 featured the Tomball German Fest in Texas, the Georgetown Christmas Market in Colorado, the Nutcracker Market in Texas, the European Christmas Market in Minnesota and the Downtown Holiday Market in Washington, D.C.

PHOTOS: A Night at Denver's Christkindlmarket

A Night at the Denver Christkindlmarket in Civic Center Park on Monday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Denver, Colo. 

“We are delighted to receive this recognition,” said Samantha Tillner, executive director of Colorado’s German American Chamber of Commerce, which runs Denver’s market. “We are proud of the international holiday experience we have been able to create in the heart of Denver and the role we have played in adding to attraction of Denver as a holiday destination.”

Denver’s Christkindlmarket brings German and European holiday traditions to downtown, featuring more than 35 local and international small business vendors. The event also has live German entertainment like polka music, traditional dances, holiday hymns and more.

The USA Today top 10 list called Denver’s Christkindlmarket “a perfect place to pick up unique holiday gifts, like German beer steins, handmade jewelry, cashmere scarves, German lace, chocolate and seasonal decorations.”

The annual market in Civic Center Park will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23. Event organizers said they extended hours of operation for the market’s last week due to “record crowds” turning out in recent days.

Last year, the Christkindl Market was one of Denver’s only holiday celebrations not canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, instead opting to move from Skyline Park to a 60,000-square-foot section of Civic Center Park to allow for social distancing.

For a full entertainment schedule, visit ChristkindlmarketDenver.com.