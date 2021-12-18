Christkindlmarkets secured four out of the five top rankings, with the Carmel Christkindlmarkt in Indiana, Bethlehem Christkindlmarkt in Pennsylvania and Chicago Christkindlmarket in Illinois placing first, second and third. The Old World Christmas Market in Wisconsin placed fourth.
The rest of the top 10 featured the Tomball German Fest in Texas, the Georgetown Christmas Market in Colorado, the Nutcracker Market in Texas, the European Christmas Market in Minnesota and the Downtown Holiday Market in Washington, D.C.
Jack Armiger, 3, points out ornaments at the Unique Ornaments booth while shopping with twin brother Kiran and mother Martina Bennett at the Denver Christkindlmarket on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Petty Padget buys a set of gloves for her grandmother from Keaton Coblentz at the Serenity Tibet booth at the Denver Christkindlmarket on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A Night at the Denver Christkindlmarket in Civic Center Park on Monday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
Milo Andres, 2, dances for Emily Lawson on the steps of the amphitheater at the Denver Christkindlmarket on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Jenna Priest and Jason Zimpfer take a selfie at the Denver Christkindlmarket on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A pedestrian and security guard stand near the south end of the Denver Christkindlmarket on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Mickie Troutman wraps up ornaments at he Unique Ornaments booth at the Denver Christkindlmarket on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Five-month-old long haired isabella dachshund Two looks at his owner Mark Lambert while at the Denver Christkindlmarket on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Lisa Greiner looks over Christmas ornaments with granddaughter Charlotte McGuire, 2, at the Denver Christkindlmarket on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Kyle Grisham flips potato latkes at the German Deli booth at the Denver Christkindlmarket on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Katia Stein and one of her sons look at Russian dolls at the Denver Christkindlmarket on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A skater pause to take a photo of the Denver Christkindlmarket and the Capital Building on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
“We are delighted to receive this recognition,” said Samantha Tillner, executive director of Colorado’s German American Chamber of Commerce, which runs Denver’s market. “We are proud of the international holiday experience we have been able to create in the heart of Denver and the role we have played in adding to attraction of Denver as a holiday destination.”
Denver’s Christkindlmarket brings German and European holiday traditions to downtown, featuring more than 35 local and international small business vendors. The event also has live German entertainment like polka music, traditional dances, holiday hymns and more.
The USA Today top 10 list called Denver’s Christkindlmarket “a perfect place to pick up unique holiday gifts, like German beer steins, handmade jewelry, cashmere scarves, German lace, chocolate and seasonal decorations.”
The annual market in Civic Center Park will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23. Event organizers said they extended hours of operation for the market’s last week due to “record crowds” turning out in recent days.
Last year, the Christkindl Market was one of Denver’s only holiday celebrations not canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, instead opting to move from Skyline Park to a 60,000-square-foot section of Civic Center Park to allow for social distancing.