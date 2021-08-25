Denver’s public safety agencies are hosting a joint job fair and community event on Saturday to promote open positions to job seekers, the city announced Wednesday.

The event will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ball Arena’s Tundra Parking Lot at 1198 Chopper Circle.

In addition to job information, the event will feature free food, music by Max Media, activities and chances to win prizes including gift cards and bicycles, city officials said.

The Denver Police Department’s patrol horses, police dogs and show cars will also be at the event for attendees to interact with.

“Public Safety and the work we do is vital to the well-being of the Denver community,” said Public Safety Director Murphy Robinson. “Join us on Saturday to learn more about our department and all the different ways you can get involved.”

The following agencies will have booths at the event with information on available jobs and how to apply:

Denver Department of Public Safety

Denver Police Department

Denver Sheriff’s Department

Denver Fire Department

Safety Human Resources Office

Denver 911

Civil Service Commission

Public Safety Cadet Program

Police Explorer Program

Volunteers in Police Service

In addition to these public safety agencies, the event is being held in partnership with Kroenke Sports, Denver Police Foundation, Max Media, Second Chance Bikes and Healing Hounds, city officials said.