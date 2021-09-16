The Denver Office of Economic Development and Opportunity is asking local nonprofit organizations to submit neighborhood service and projects proposals for a chance to receive federal funding.

The services and projects being proposed for funding should take place within Denver in 2022, the office's announcement said.

Eligible applicants include nonprofits that provide services like technical assistance, job training, small business support, affordable childcare, physical and mental health support, youth activities, community leadership development and healthy food access.

Proposals targeting vulnerable populations and neighborhoods will be prioritized, including Elyria-Swansea, Globeville, Northeast Park Hill, East Colfax, Montbello, Sun Valley, Valverde, Villa Park, West Colfax and Westwood.

“We are always eager to partner with Denver’s community-based organizations whose innovative work fulfills our local vision for economic mobility and social equity,” said Eric Hiraga, executive director of the Office of Economic Development and Opportunity.

The official notice of funding availability will be posted Wednesday at 4 p.m. The deadline for completed proposals is Nov. 8 at 4 p.m.

Hiraga said, this year, the office is focusing on encouraging first-time applicants by offering three virtual informational sessions leading up to the proposal deadline.

There will be a general information meeting on Sept. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. and two technical Q&A sessions on Oct. 8 from 1 to 2 p.m. and Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Details about the application process and the informational sessions will be posted on the Office of Economic Development and Opportunity’s website.

The selected proposals will be funded through Denver’s annual allocation of the Community Development Block Grant program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.