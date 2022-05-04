050322-dg-news-RainyWeatherArt02.JPG (copy)

Denver resident Carolyne Janssen walks past one of the tulip gardens with her umbrella featuring the colorful art of Vasily Kandinsky on her way to the library on Monday, May 2, 2022, in Civic Center Park in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

Denver has recorded a measurable amount of precipitation for four consecutive days, the first time that has happened in nearly a year.

The city recorded .03 inches of rain by noon Wednesday, bringing its monthly total to .93 inches.

This is .87 inches more than all of April — the third driest on record, said Frank Cooper, a metrologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The city recorded .77 inches of rain during the same period last year, Cooper said. 

"This will certainly help with some of the fire weather we've had," Cooper said. "But we still need rainfall to continue and don't want it to drop off again."

The last time Denver recorded four consecutive days of measurable precipitation was June 24 through June 28.

Rain was expected to continue through the early afternoon hours on Wednesday and return during the overnight hours, Cooper said. 

Partly cloudy conditions were expected to return on Thursday and temperatures will rise into the 80s on Friday. The next chance for rain is on Saturday night into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

