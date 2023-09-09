A Denver sheriff’s deputy has agreed to an 18-day suspension for hitting a man in the head in the Downtown Detention Center last November. Eight days of his penalty are suspended pending no other policy violations for a year, according to an August disciplinary decision.

Diego Villalpando-Hernandez hit the detainee, identified by the decision as JS, during a scuffle on Nov. 8 after the man refused to go into lockdown and got into a “fighting stance” when deputies approached him. Surveillance and body-worn camera footage from a few minutes before captured JS picking up something slipped under a cell door by another inmate and then talking aggressively to Villalpando-Hernandez when deputies approached him, according to the decision.

Villalpando-Hernandez began hitting JS when the inmate raised his fists. Another deputy then sprayed JS with pepper spray, and a group of deputies helped subdue the inmate.

During the disciplinary process, Villalpando-Hernandez said he had not personally had any incidents with JS and usually could keep encounters with him from escalating, but knew the man had a history of behaving violently toward jail staff and bullying other inmates. He also had previously been escorted by two officers in handcuffs and leg chains, according to the disciplinary decision.

Villalpando-Hernandez agreed to the 18-day penalty and waived an appeal, according to the disciplinary decision.

The Department of Safety imposed a less harsh penalty than the presumptive penalty of 30 days for his conduct, which violated the sheriff department’s obligation to protect detainees from harm and adhere to a high standard of care for them, according to the disciplinary decision. Villalpando-Hernandez could have reasonably feared for his safety and accepted responsibility, which the Department of Safety considered as mitigating factors, it says. But the department found the situation did not justify him hitting the inmate in the head because the inmate was not using “aggravated active aggression,” meaning potentially deadly force. Villalpando-Hernandez' action also could have put the sheriff’s department at “legal or financial risk,” the disciplinary decision said.

“Although Deputy Villalpando-Hernandez’s misconduct presented some risk to the Department and to JS, not only did he acknowledge his mistake and express remorse, but he also articulated how he has learned from this experience and has used it to improve his capacity as a member of DSD,” the decision said.

Villalpando-Hernandez will serve 10 days of his suspension in September and October. The “abeyance period” for the remaining eight days lasts from Aug. 3 this year to Aug. 3, 2024.