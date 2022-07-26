Denver is partnering with Solar United Neighbors to launch another solar co-op along with a new rebate program to help residents to step into solar at a better price.
The 2022 Denver Solar Co-op is the fourth iteration of a program that has helped almost 100 families install solar, according to a news release from SUN. The program is free to join for homeowners and small business owners in Denver to learn about solar energy and holds no obligation to install solar.
What's new this year is the Solar Equity Rebate Program that offers income qualified households $8,000 off their solar installation. Households must make less than 100% of the area median income to qualify.
“Helping more Denver residents go solar without breaking the bank builds local resiliency, supports our growing renewable energy economy, and furthers our ambitious climate goals,” Lee Valenzuela, community energy programs administrator for Denver’s Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency, said in a news release. “The Solar Equity Rebate Program makes solar within reach for many Denver homeowners.”
The Colorado Clean Energy Fund also announced the new Solar Equity Loan program available to co-op members earning less than 100% of the area median income.