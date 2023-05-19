The possibility of a supervised drug consumption center in Denver doesn’t appear to have a path forward any time soon. A state bill to allow municipalities to open them died in late April, killed in a Senate committee on a 6-to-3 vote. The proposal had cleared the House of Representatives on a 43-21 vote.

Supervised consumption sites provide space for people to use illegal drugs with sterile equipment under the supervision of trained staff with the goal of preventing overdoses. They also go by the terms "overdose prevention" and "safe injection" sites. Supporters say these centers save lives, help connect people to treatment services and reduce instances of people using drugs in public places. Critics argue the approach normalizes substance abuse without addressing root causes and could increase crime around the facilities.

Supervised consumption sites have become a flashpoint in public debate as the opioid crisis rages. New York City began operating the country’s first supervised consumption sites in 2021. But for now, the centers don’t appear to have an immediate future in Denver, or Colorado as a whole.

Denver passed an ordinance allowing a pilot program, but hasn’t opened one because municipalities need a state law change to authorize the sites.

In November 2018, Denver City Council approved a plan to create an overdose prevention site by a 12-1 vote. At the time, the body included District 9 Councilmember Albus Brooks, who has spoken openly about his past struggle with opioid addiction.

District 2 Councilmember Kevin Flynn cast the lone “no” vote.

Mayor Michael Hancock said at the time he fully supported the measure. But when he announced his run for a third, final term early in 2019, he appeared to walk back his support, Denver Gazette partner 9News reported. He told Kyle Clark he doesn’t believe anywhere in the world has found a best practice to successfully tackle the opioid crisis. He also implied that allowing overdose prevention sites, in combination with legal marijuana and deprioritizing enforcement of psychedelic mushrooms, could give Denver a reputation as a “drug haven.”

Both candidates in Denver’s upcoming runoff election for mayor oppose overdose prevention sites in the city.

Kelly Brough said earlier this month her perspective has been informed by her husband’s struggles with addiction for years before he died by suicide. She believes resources should be directed to treatment instead.

Mike Johnston said overdose prevention sites have never been “part of his plan.”

The bill killed by the Senate committee this year marks the second time in five years proposed state legislation on the issue failed.

The bill failed despite expanded Democratic majorities in both chambers since 2018. Five years ago, a committee in the then-Republican-controlled Senate rejected proposed legislation that would have authorized Denver to create a pilot site and carved out an exception to the state’s public nuisance law.

A possible attempt at another bill in 2019 never materialized. Then-Sen. Brittany Pettersen was an expected sponsor of a renewed bill. She said at the time opponents of the legislation weaponized stigma about drug use to create fear about Democrats’ control of both chambers of the state Capitol.

She has openly talked about her mother’s struggles with opioid addiction. Pettersen now represents Colorado’s 7th congressional district in the House of Representatives.

The sites could also face hurdles at the federal level, because they remain illegal under federal law, according to a recent court interpretation.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit said in 2021 a law against operating a venue for illegal drug use, passed in 1986, rendered a planned overdose prevention site in Philadelphia illegal. Jason Dunn, then the U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, said he supported the decision.

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the ruling declaring the sites illegal to stand.

At the time, a site in Philadelphia would have been the country’s first.

But earlier this month, New York University and Brown University announced they have received federal grant funding to study the effectiveness of supervised consumption sites in preventing overdoses, their costs and potential savings, the Associated Press reported. The study plans to look at the two sites in New York and a planned center in Rhode Island.