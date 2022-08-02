Denver will award $2.15 million in grants to businesses, nonprofits and community groups for beautification projects and placemaking events.
The grants will range from $20,000 to $200,000, and the money will come from a federal pandemic recovery program.
Officials will give priority to projects in the city's most vulnerable neighborhoods, including East Colfax, Globeville, Elyria-Swansea, Montbello, Northeast Park Hill, Sun Valley, Valverde, West Colfax, Westwood and Villa Park, according to a news release.
“We are encouraging applications that bring the community together, improve the sense of connectivity, and ultimately stimulate the local economy,” Jen Morris, executive director of Denver Economic Development & Opportunity, said in a statement. “We’re seeking innovative ideas for neighborhood events, placemaking, and physical improvements such as public art exhibitions, landscaping, patio expansion, business wayfinding, and retail area upgrades such as banners, lighting, and improved accessibility.”
The deadline for applications is Aug. 25. To apply, visit bit.ly/3vyyHTa.
“While Denver’s economic recovery is encouraging overall, too many small businesses continue to face challenges bouncing back after more than two years of loss and uncertainty,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a statement. “Disparities of opportunity continue to hamper the vibrancy of our priority neighborhoods, so we’re excited to extend this call for applicants for both businesses and nonprofits to propose a wide range of business-building activation and beautification ideas to help boost the local economy.”