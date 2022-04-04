Just over a year after the passage of the federal American Rescue Plan Act, Denver is anticipating its second half of stimulus funding to come in July.
Denver will receive $308 million in relief funds through the American Rescue Plan, the first half of which the city received in July.
Since receiving that first $154 million, the city has allocated the funds to a variety of programs intended to help the city bounce back from the pandemic. It directed money toward restoration and supplemental city services; premium pay for city employees working in person before vaccine availability in 2020; and a round of community, business and housing recovery funding.
An additional $50 million in stimulus money went toward housing stability and homelessness support in the first round, funding tiny homes, safe outdoor parking, safe outdoor spaces, rehousing programs and other projects through Denver's Department of Housing Stability.
Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment has allocated $13 million in funding for behavioral health needs assessments, youth mental health summits for high schoolers, food resiliency grants and more. Community support funding has also helped arts and venue initiatives, human rights and community partnership initiatives and children’s affairs support.