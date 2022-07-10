Denver City Council on Wednesday will rename its chambers after Cathy Reynolds, the first woman elected to City Council.
Serving from 1975 until 2003, Reynolds helped pass Denver's ban on assault weapons and was instrumental in securing the money to build the Colorado Convention Center. She died in November 2020 following a stroke.
“She was an inspiration to all of us,” Councilwoman Deborah Ortega said last year when the council voted to rename its chambers after Reynolds.
Wednesday's christening ceremony is scheduled for noon at the Denver City and County Building, 1437 Bannock St.