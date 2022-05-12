The full Worm Moon sets in the west behind 14,115-foot Pikes Peak Monday morning, March 9, 2020, as the sun begins to rise in the east and a new day begins in the Colorado Springs area. The March full moon is referred to as the Worm Moon because earthworms and grubs tend to emerge from their winter dormancy at this time of year, a sign spring is near. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
On Sunday night the sun, moon and Earth will align, casting Earth's shadow on the full moon's surface. The shadow gives the moon a striking reddish hue, hence why lunar eclipses are also called blood moons.
This month's full moon is also a "super moon," meaning it looks bigger and brighter than usual because it's at the closest point to Earth in its orbit. The "flower" denotation is because May's full moon is a spring-themed nickname.
Unlike solar eclipses, eye protection isn't needed to watch a lunar eclipse, but binoculars or a telescope will help improve the viewing.
People who are out of the viewing area can tune in to NASA's livestream this weekend to catch the total lunar eclipse starting at 7:32 p.m. MDT on Sunday.