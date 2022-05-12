The full Worm Moon sets in the west behind 14,115-foot Pikes Peak Monday morning, March 9, 2020, as the sun begins to rise in the east and a new day begins in the Colorado Springs area. The March full moon is referred to as the Worm Moon because earthworms and grubs tend to emerge from their winter dormancy at this time of year, a sign spring is near. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)