The eighth annual Denver Veterans Day Festival is set to return on Saturday with many activities for people of all ages.
The festival begins at 10 a.m. and for the first time will be held along the 16th Street Mall. The event is free to the public and will offer marching bands, military reenactments, vintage and military-era vehicles, a kids entertainment area and new stationary floats, officials said.
"We've redesigned our parade this year to a stationary format, which will enable spectators to walk freely amongst veteran participants and era-specific vehicle displays," said Rob Bingham, founder, CEO and executive director of Colorado Veterans Project. "This will allow more time to talk and learn about our city's veterans and their stories."
In addition to the festivities along the 16th Street Mall, the Colorado Veterans Project is hosting the Denver Veterans Day Run on Nov. 13.
The memorial 5K and 10K are open to runners, walkers and joggers of all speeds who can participate either in-person at City Park or virtually. All proceeds will go toward helping veterans and veteran-related organizations throughout the state, officials said.
Those interested in participating in-person can register at 6:30 a.m. with the race starting 90 minutes later. Virtual participants can run anytime between Sunday and Nov. 14, officials said.
Everyone who completes the race will receive a T-shirt, finisher's medal and a custom race bib, officials said.
For more information, visit coloradoveteransproject.org.