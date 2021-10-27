Water rates in Denver will slightly increase next year in an effort to cover the cost of upgrades, projects, maintenance and repairs, according to Denver Water.
The Denver Board of Water Commissioners adopted the rate change on Wednesday. It will range between 47 cents to $1.34 per month. Officials said the change of rate will vary by location.
"Denver Water's mission is to ensure that we deliver safe, clean water toe pole who rely on us every day," said Denver Water CEO and Manger Jim Lochhead in a release. "Over the next 10 years, we are forecasting an estimated investment of $2.6 billion into our system to increase its resiliency, reliability and sustainability in the face of changes we are anticipating.
"From more frequent drugs and wildfires to additional regulations we expect we will be asked to meet -- we will be prepared."
Some of the investments Denver Water is making include the Goss Reservoir expansion project, the lead reduction program and cathodic protection program, officials said.
