Temperatures bounce into the 80s Friday with more windy, 80-degree temperatures throughout the weekend, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.
Friday's high is expected to reach 83 degrees with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows of 56 degrees, the agency said.
Powerful winds are expected throughout the weekend with above-average temperatures likely to reach 87 degrees, the agency said.
Sunny skies and 70 to 80-degree weather is expected early next week, the weather service said.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Sunday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 6 to 16 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.