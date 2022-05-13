Another day of critical fire weather is expected Friday in the Denver area, something the National Weather Service in Boulder called a "broken record forecast."
"At least it's not as windy as yesterday," the weather service said in a tweet early Friday, "but still very dry and quite breezy late this morning through early evening."
The area is under a red flag warning from 11-8 p.m.
Friday's forecast in Denver calls for sunny skies with a high near 77 degrees and wind gusts up to 24 mph. Warmer weather is expected Saturday, with temps in the 80s.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 6-15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5-11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Monday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.